Trump’s Multi-Level Marketing Lawsuit Dismissed, Paves Way for State Court Proceedings

In what could be termed a momentary relief for former President Donald Trump, a federal lawsuit accusing him of fraudulent promotion of a multi-level marketing venture has been dismissed. The lawsuit, filed in 2018 against Trump and the Trump Organization, involved an entity named the American Communications Network (ACN). The dismissal, however, is not a finality but a mere redirection, as it has been made without prejudice, enabling the plaintiffs to refile the case in their respective state courts.

The Roots of the Controversy

The lawsuit stemmed from allegations that Trump had used his then TV show ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’, along with other events, to boost the fortunes of ACN. The plaintiffs claimed that Trump received undisclosed payments in return for his promotional endeavors. However, these claims, along with the allegations of fraud, will now be subjected to the purview of state courts.

The Legal Implications

The dismissal by New York District Judge Lorna Schofield, in an order dated January 11, is based on the premise that the case is more suitable for state courts in California, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. These are the states where the plaintiffs reside and their claims are subject to respective state laws. The move to state courts will now see the case, involving three individual plaintiffs with total out-of-pocket losses reported to be approximately $7,000, being pursued under different legal frameworks.

What’s Next for the Plaintiffs?

The dismissal by the federal judge does not translate into a victory for Trump or the Trump Organization. It signifies a change of venue and jurisdiction, from federal to state. The plaintiffs, undeterred by the dismissal, have shown intent to continue their legal battle. The decision by Judge Schofield has simply altered the trajectory of the case, not its substance. The allegations of fraud, initially brought to the federal court, will now be argued before state courts.