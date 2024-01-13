en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Trump’s Multi-Level Marketing Lawsuit Dismissed, Paves Way for State Court Proceedings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Trump’s Multi-Level Marketing Lawsuit Dismissed, Paves Way for State Court Proceedings

In what could be termed a momentary relief for former President Donald Trump, a federal lawsuit accusing him of fraudulent promotion of a multi-level marketing venture has been dismissed. The lawsuit, filed in 2018 against Trump and the Trump Organization, involved an entity named the American Communications Network (ACN). The dismissal, however, is not a finality but a mere redirection, as it has been made without prejudice, enabling the plaintiffs to refile the case in their respective state courts.

The Roots of the Controversy

The lawsuit stemmed from allegations that Trump had used his then TV show ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’, along with other events, to boost the fortunes of ACN. The plaintiffs claimed that Trump received undisclosed payments in return for his promotional endeavors. However, these claims, along with the allegations of fraud, will now be subjected to the purview of state courts.

The Legal Implications

The dismissal by New York District Judge Lorna Schofield, in an order dated January 11, is based on the premise that the case is more suitable for state courts in California, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. These are the states where the plaintiffs reside and their claims are subject to respective state laws. The move to state courts will now see the case, involving three individual plaintiffs with total out-of-pocket losses reported to be approximately $7,000, being pursued under different legal frameworks.

What’s Next for the Plaintiffs?

The dismissal by the federal judge does not translate into a victory for Trump or the Trump Organization. It signifies a change of venue and jurisdiction, from federal to state. The plaintiffs, undeterred by the dismissal, have shown intent to continue their legal battle. The decision by Judge Schofield has simply altered the trajectory of the case, not its substance. The allegations of fraud, initially brought to the federal court, will now be argued before state courts.

0
Courts & Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
5 mins ago
Witness Appeals Emphasize Importance of Public's Role in Law Enforcement
Authorities across the United States are appealing to the public for crucial information regarding several incidents that have recently taken place. In each case, law enforcement officers are seeking individuals who were present at the time, and who may have witnessed the event or possess valuable information that could assist in their investigations. Witness Appeal:
Witness Appeals Emphasize Importance of Public's Role in Law Enforcement
Karnataka High Court Intervenes in Bengaluru Temple-Road Dispute
22 mins ago
Karnataka High Court Intervenes in Bengaluru Temple-Road Dispute
Assault at Victoria Retailer Raises Concerns Over Chronic Offenders
26 mins ago
Assault at Victoria Retailer Raises Concerns Over Chronic Offenders
Capital Murder Trial of Marco Antonio Perez Commences: Jury Selection Underway
13 mins ago
Capital Murder Trial of Marco Antonio Perez Commences: Jury Selection Underway
Serial Offender Halim Cholmeley Receives Non-Custodial Sentence for Stalking
20 mins ago
Serial Offender Halim Cholmeley Receives Non-Custodial Sentence for Stalking
Greensboro Community and Police Honor Slain Sgt. Philip Dale Nix in Emotional Funeral Service
20 mins ago
Greensboro Community and Police Honor Slain Sgt. Philip Dale Nix in Emotional Funeral Service
Latest Headlines
World News
Raynolds Breaks Away: Bold Strategy at Women's Tour Down Under 2024
3 seconds
Raynolds Breaks Away: Bold Strategy at Women's Tour Down Under 2024
Viswanathan Anand: Insights into Chess, Technology, and Self-Belief
50 seconds
Viswanathan Anand: Insights into Chess, Technology, and Self-Belief
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Dakar Rally 2024: Seth Quintero's Rally Aspirations Kept Alive by the Dakar Experience
3 mins
Dakar Rally 2024: Seth Quintero's Rally Aspirations Kept Alive by the Dakar Experience
Mickey Arthur Reflects on Testing Times with Pakistan Cricket Team
3 mins
Mickey Arthur Reflects on Testing Times with Pakistan Cricket Team
Redding City Council's Mayoral Election: A Brewing Legal Storm
3 mins
Redding City Council's Mayoral Election: A Brewing Legal Storm
JNU VC Warns Against Political Activism Interfering with Academics
3 mins
JNU VC Warns Against Political Activism Interfering with Academics
Olsen Racela Takes Helm as Perpetual Altas' New Coach in NCAA Centennial Year
3 mins
Olsen Racela Takes Helm as Perpetual Altas' New Coach in NCAA Centennial Year
Notable Events in Kerala: Literary Festival, Protests, and Official Press Conferences
5 mins
Notable Events in Kerala: Literary Festival, Protests, and Official Press Conferences
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app