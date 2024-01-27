Trump Ordered to Pay $83.3M in Damages to E. Jean Carroll in Defamation Lawsuit

Former President Donald J. Trump has been ordered to pay $83.3 million in damages to writer E. Jean Carroll following a defamation lawsuit. The jury's decision, which was unanimous, comes as a significant victory for Carroll, who accused Trump of rape in a New York department store in the 1990s, allegations he vehemently denied. The hefty sum consists of $65 million in punitive damages, $11 million for damage to her reputation, and $7.3 million for emotional harm.

Verdict Breakdown

The punitive damages were awarded based on the jury's finding that Trump acted with malice, hatred, ill will, or vindictive and reckless disregard of Carroll's rights. This decision came after he dismissed her claims, suggesting she fabricated the story to sell a book and stating she was 'not my type.'

The additional $18.3 million in compensatory damages were for her suffering, with the jury acknowledging the emotional harm and damage to her reputation.

Trump's Reaction

Despite the verdict, Trump has expressed his intention to appeal, labeling the case a 'Biden Directed Witch Hunt.' He argues that the legal system is being abused for political purposes, infringing on his First Amendment rights. The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals previously rejected Trump's claim of presidential immunity from the case.

Carroll's Victory

This ruling marks the second victory for Carroll against Trump in a defamation lawsuit. Carroll views the verdict as a victory for women standing up against bullies. Her attorney emphasized that the law applies to everyone, including the rich and famous. This decision comes amidst several other legal challenges Trump faces, including a civil trial in New York that could result in him paying at least $250 million for fraudulent business practices, and 91 charges in federal and state trials related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.