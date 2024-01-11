en English
Courts & Law

Trump Opts Out of Speaking at Civil Fraud Trial Closing Arguments

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 9:23 pm EST
Trump Opts Out of Speaking at Civil Fraud Trial Closing Arguments

In a significant development in the civil fraud trial against former President Donald Trump, he has chosen not to speak during the closing arguments. The decision comes after the presiding Judge Arthur Engoran denied a request for a delay, citing the necessity of adhering to the schedule. This leaves the former President and his adult sons facing serious accusations of civil fraud, which they vehemently deny.

Trump’s Silence Amidst Heavy Allegations

Trump and his sons, who have already been found guilty of business fraud, stand accused of inflating their property values to secure more advantageous loans. These allegations, if proven, could result in hefty consequences, including a substantial fine of $370 million and a ban on conducting real estate business in New York. Trump’s decision not to speak during the closing arguments only adds to the mounting suspense as the trial nears its conclusion.

Unyielding Stance of Judge Engoran

Judge Engoran, who denied the request for postponement following the death of Melania Trump’s mother, has been firm about maintaining the timetable, emphasizing that it is crucial to ensure the trial’s integrity. The bench trial, which lacks a jury and began in October, is slated to reach its verdict by the end of the month. Trump’s appearance in court on January 11 will mark the culmination of this high-profile case.

Implications of the Trial’s Outcome

The outcome of this non-criminal trial will have far-reaching implications. If Trump is found guilty, the $370 million fine and the potential ban on conducting real estate business in New York could significantly alter the future course of his business operations. As the world waits with bated breath for the trial’s conclusion, the former President’s silence during the closing arguments speaks volumes about the gravity of the situation.

Courts & Law United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

