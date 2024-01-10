Trump Denied Personal Closing Statement in Ongoing New York Fraud Trial

Former US President Donald Trump has been denied the opportunity to deliver a personal closing argument during the ongoing New York civil fraud trial. The decision was rendered by Judge Arthur Engoron after Trump, represented by his lawyer Chris Kise, declined to agree to certain conditions set forth by the court.

Accusations of Misrepresentation

This high-profile trial centers around allegations made by New York Attorney General Letitia James. She accuses former president, his two adult sons, and the Trump Organization of misrepresenting the values of their real estate assets to inflate Trump's net worth and secure more favorable financial terms.

Dispute Over Closing Arguments

The controversy arose when Trump expressed his intention to present his own closing argument, a request that led to a series of email exchanges between Kise and Judge Engoron. The judge stipulated certain limitations on what Trump could discuss during the closing arguments, but despite several deadline extensions, Kise did not agree to these terms. This led Engoron to assume non-compliance, resulting in Trump's prohibition from speaking in court beyond the arguments presented by his attorneys.

Potential Consequences

The Attorney General's office is seeking significant repercussions for Trump and his business entity. These include a hefty $370 million fine and a lifetime ban for Trump from New York's real estate industry. Additionally, they propose prohibiting him from serving as an officer or director of a New York corporation. As the trial approaches its final stages, the judge could issue a decision as soon as this month, once the closing arguments are complete.