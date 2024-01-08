en English
Courts & Law

Triple Trial at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court: Assault, Restraining Order Breach, and Drug Possession

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:30 am EST
Triple Trial at Llanelli Magistrates' Court: Assault, Restraining Order Breach, and Drug Possession

In a recent hearing at the Llanelli Magistrates’ Court, three men were put on trial for varying charges that included assault, violation of restraining orders, and drug possession.

Nicholas Skinner: Assault and Provocation of Violence

Among the accused was 45-year-old Nicholas Skinner from St Clears who admitted to physically attacking a woman and attempting to instigate violence in Carmarthen on December 27. He faced charges of using threatening behavior with the intention to incite violence and was also accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Having pled guilty to both charges, Skinner currently remains in custody awaiting sentencing scheduled on January 17.

Dean Harrison: Breach of Restraining Order

Dean Harrison, a 44-year-old from Milford Haven, was tried for violating a restraining order three times in a little over a week. Despite an 18-month restraining order issued in October 2023, Harrison breached the order by allegedly assaulting the protected woman and by contacting her on Facebook. Although he denied the assault charge, he admitted to harassment. Harrison was remanded in custody with his court return date set for January 11.

Paul Gurney: Cannabis Possession

The final person to stand before the court was Paul Gurney, a 31-year-old from Fishguard, who confessed to possessing cannabis at the Dragon Inn pub in Narberth on June 30. He pleaded guilty and was tried on December 21.

Courts & Law Crime United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

