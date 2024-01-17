Triple Homicide Accomplice Medina-Kochis Extradited to Colorado: Awaits Pretrial

In a recent turn of events that has left the small community of Custer County, Colorado shaken, Nancy Rae Medina-Kochis, implicated in a chilling triple homicide, faced her bond hearing in a virtual courtroom. The bond was definitively set at $100,000, despite Medina-Kochis's attorney's appeal to her lack of a criminal record and ongoing medical needs.

Relentless Pursuit for Justice

Medina-Kochis was arrested in New Mexico alongside Hanme K. Clark, the primary suspect in the killings that occurred on November 20, 2023. The victims in this horrifying incident, identified as Rob Geers, Beth Geers, and James Daulton, lost their lives in what Deputy District Attorney Chip Bankston described as one of the most horrific events in Custer County's past century. The fourth victim, Patty Daulton, suffered grievous injuries but survived.

A Crime Birthed from a Property Dispute

The deadly incident stemmed from a property dispute, escalating to a level of violence that has left the community in shock. Following the crime, both Medina-Kochis and Clark fled the state, resisting extradition back to Colorado. Their escape attempt was thwarted, thanks to the relentless efforts of the Custer County Sheriff's Office and cooperating agencies, leading to Medina-Kochis's successful extradition.

Medina-Kochis: An Accessory to the Crime

Medina-Kochis is accused of aiding Clark, the man charged with the murders. Due to her alleged role in helping Clark evade law enforcement, she has been deemed a flight risk by the court. As a result, despite her attorney's arguments, District Court Judge Lynette Wenner has ruled Medina-Kochis to be a flight risk. She now faces charges of being an accessory to a crime and awaits a pretrial conference scheduled for February 6.

As the community of Custer County awaits the commencement of trials, there is hope that justice will finally be served, offering some closure to those affected by this tragic event.