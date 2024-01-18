Trinidad’s Court of Appeal Increases Compensation for Assault Victim Leon King

In a landmark ruling, the Court of Appeal in Trinidad has significantly increased the compensation awarded to Leon King, a 40-year-old Morvant resident, who suffered a broken jaw and severe injuries in an alleged assault by two soldiers in Port-of-Spain. The incident, which unfolded on July 15, 2014, originally led to a payout of $124,000 in total damages. However, this amount was deemed ‘disproportionally low’ by the appellate court, which then raised the compensation to $270,000, plus the previously awarded $775 in special damages.

Justice for the ‘Egregious and Brutal’ Assault

Justices Mira Dean-Armorer, Vasheist Kokaram, and Malcolm Holdip presided over the appeal and unanimously agreed to increase King’s compensation. Their decision was driven by the need to express the court’s outrage over the ‘egregious and brutal’ assault perpetrated by state agents. The case for Leon King was argued by attorneys Gerald Ramdeen and Dayadai Harripaul, while Rachael Jacob represented the State. The State, however, failed to defend the claim, resulting in a default judgment and the initial assessment of damages by High Court master Marissa Robertson.

A Deterrent Against Violence by State Agents

The Court of Appeal’s ruling not only serves as a significant victory for Leon King, but also sets a precedent for future cases involving violent actions by state agents. The court’s decision to increase the compensation is intended to act as a deterrent against such actions, emphasizing the need for restraint and respect for citizens’ rights. The increased damages also ensure proportionality in the awards for such acts, reflecting the severity of the assault on King.

Implications of the Ruling

As the dust settles on this high-profile case, the implications of the ruling begin to surface. The verdict sends a clear message to state agents and reinforces the notion that no one is above the law. It also underscores the court’s commitment to uphold justice and protect the rights of citizens, even in the face of power. In the end, the ruling provides a measure of justice for Leon King, and serves as a stark reminder of the need for accountability and restraint in the exercise of state power.