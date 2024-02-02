Trinidad and Tobago Judiciary Announces Licensing Procedures for Carnival 2024

In a recent announcement, the Judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago has laid out the procedures for obtaining Special Event and Occasional Licences during the Carnival 2024 period. This move is set to streamline the application process and provide clear guidelines for interested parties.

Procedure for Application

As per the notice, individuals wishing to secure a license for special events or occasional festivities during Carnival 2024 are asked to fill in an application form. This form should then be submitted to the licensing committee at either the District or Magistrates’ Courts. The judiciary has ensured that these application forms are accessible both electronically and physically at each location.

Walk-in Service and Drop Box Facility

In order to facilitate the process further, a walk-in service has been made available at the Virtual Access Customer Centre (VACC) in Port of Spain. Operating hours for this service are from 9 am to 12 noon, Monday to Friday. For submissions outside of these hours, the judiciary has also provided a designated drop box at the VACC.

Efficient Communication and Follow-up

Applicants are encouraged to provide their most recent contact information, ensuring timely follow-up by the committees. A representative from the licensing committee will reach out to applicants to inform them about the subsequent steps of the process, including appointments and payment details. Those needing additional information or clarification are advised to contact the respective licensing committee directly.