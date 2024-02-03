Trinidad and Tobago Judiciary Announces Application Procedures for Carnival 2024 Licences

The Trinidad and Tobago Judiciary has released a procedural guide for stakeholders interested in applying for Special Event and Occasional Licences for Carnival 2024. All prospective applicants are required to fill out a specific form, providing their up-to-date contact information, and submit it to the relevant District or Magistrates' Courts.

Obtaining and Submitting Applications

Application forms can be procured either electronically or physically at each court location. Once completed, the forms must be deposited in a designated drop box at the respective courts. This process is designed to streamline the application procedure and ensure that the licensing committee can efficiently communicate with applicants.

Additional Services at the Virtual Access Customer Centre

For stakeholders based in Port of Spain, Diego Martin, and San Juan/Laventille, an additional service is available at the Virtual Access Customer Centre (VACC) on St. Vincent Street. The VACC offers a walk-in service from Monday to Friday, between the hours of 9 am and 12 noon. For those who are unable to submit their forms during these specified hours, a drop box at the VACC is available for use.

Importance of Providing Accurate Contact Information

In their announcement, the Judiciary emphasized the critical importance of providing accurate and current contact information. This includes both mobile numbers and email addresses. The Judiciary stressed that this will ensure the efficient communication between the licensing committee and the applicants.

Stakeholders who need further information or clarification on the application process are encouraged to reach out to their respective licensing committees directly. The Judiciary has reiterated its commitment to ensuring an organized and efficient application process for all Carnival 2024 Special Event and Occasional Licences applications.