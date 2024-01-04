Trial of Salman Rushdie’s Attacker Delayed Over Upcoming Memoir

Author Salman Rushdie, a man previously forced into hiding by a death warrant, once again finds himself at the heart of a high-profile legal case. This time, however, it isn’t his controversial work, ‘The Satanic Verses’ that’s in focus, but a memoir recounting a life-threatening attack on him. The delay of the trial of his alleged attacker, Hadi Matar, has gained attention as the defense seeks access to the manuscript of this upcoming memoir, ‘Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder.’

Postponement of the Trial

Originally set to commence on January 8, 2024, Matar’s trial for attempted murder and assault has been postponed. The defense argues that Matar has a legal right to access Rushdie’s yet-to-be-published memoir and related materials before the trial. The new trial date remains unclear as Matar stays in custody without bail, charged with stabbing Rushdie multiple times during an event at the Chautauqua Institution in August 2022.

Implication of the Memoir

The prosecution downplays the memoir’s significance to the trial, pointing out that the attack was widely witnessed and recorded. However, the defense insists on its relevance, planning to subpoena the material despite Rushdie’s representatives declining to provide the manuscript due to intellectual property rights. The memoir titled ‘Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder’ is expected to hit the shelves in April 2024.

Rushdie’s Encounter with Violence

This isn’t Rushdie’s first encounter with violence. He spent years in hiding after a fatwa was issued for his death in 1989 by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini following the publication of ‘The Satanic Verses.’ The 2022 attack led to Rushdie losing sight in his right eye and suffering damage to his left hand. The motive for the 2022 attack remains undisclosed, but in an interview, Matar praised Khomeini and criticized Rushdie for ‘attacking Islam’.