Trial in Rustavi Murder Case: Deliberation on Preventive Measures Underway

In a courtroom filled with anticipation, the trial of Giorgi Orvelashvili, the prime suspect in the Istanbul market shooting that claimed four lives and left one injured, commenced today. Scheduled for 2:00 PM at the Rustavi City Court, the proceedings will determine the preventive measures for the accused.

Advertisment

The Tragedy at Istanbul Market

The fateful day of February 19th, 2024, bore witness to a chilling incident at Rustavi's bustling Istanbul market. Amidst the vibrant hues of local produce and the familiar hum of market-goers, a sudden eruption of gunfire pierced the air, shattering the peaceful atmosphere.

In the ensuing chaos, four individuals tragically lost their lives, while another was left nursing injuries. As the echoes of the gunshots faded, the market's frantic energy gave way to a somber silence, forever etching the incident into the collective memory of Rustavi's residents.

Advertisment

The Arrest and Indictment

Giorgi Orvelashvili, the alleged shooter, was apprehended on the spot, his actions leaving the community stunned and searching for answers. In a surprising twist, Orvelashvili's brother was also implicated in the crime, as the firearm used in the shooting was discovered to be in his possession.

The Trial and Psychiatric Examination

As the trial commenced, the court ordered a psychiatric examination for Giorgi Orvelashvili. The defense team, in an intriguing turn of events, revealed that Orvelashvili's mother-in-law was not in Tbilisi, casting doubts on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.