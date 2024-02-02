Trial for Craig Ross Jr.: Alleged Kidnapper and Sexual Predator

On April 8, 2024, a New York State Unified Court System jury will begin hearing the case against Craig Ross Jr., accused of the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl at Moreau Lake State Park. The case, which has sent shockwaves across the state, involves a two-day search operation, a ransom note, and the potential for serious penalties for the accused.

The Accusations

Ross, 46, has pleaded not guilty to a nine-count indictment including kidnapping, predatory sexual assault against the child, sexual abuse, assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. The incident, which occurred on September 30, 2023, began when the girl vanished from the campgrounds while riding her bike. The prosecution's case hinges on substantial evidence, including photographs, videos, police reports, and surveillance footage. Scientific testing of the evidence continues, adding another layer of complexity to the case.

The Investigation

The girl's disappearance sparked a massive search operation, culminating in her discovery two days later in a camping trailer in the backyard of Ross's mother's residence. A key piece of evidence, a ransom note found in the family's mailbox, led investigators to Ross. His fingerprints, discovered on the note, marked him as the prime suspect and led to his arrest.

Potential Penalties

If convicted, Ross faces severe penalties. The kidnapping charge alone could result in a 25-year prison sentence. Additionally, the other charges, particularly predatory sexual assault, can carry life sentences. Ross's next court appearance is scheduled for February 21, 2024, to ensure the trial proceedings are on track. His prior criminal record includes a DWI charge.