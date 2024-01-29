Trial for Bartender's Murder Begins: A Case Riddled with Lawsuits

The trial of Dwayne Cummings, one of two men charged with the murder of bartender Gregory Coleman Jr., is set to commence with jury selection on Monday in Columbus, Ohio. This incident, which occurred in September 2022, has been a lingering shadow over the Short North area, particularly the now-closed Julep bar, where the fatal confrontation took place.

Confrontation Turned Fatal

Allegations against Cummings and his co-accused, Chrystian Foster, revolve around a violent assault on Coleman, an incident partially captured on video by Columbus police. The footage paints a disturbing picture, showing Coleman being blindsided and repeatedly struck, sustaining severe injuries from which he later succumbed in the hospital, 12 days post-incident.

Legal Proceedings on Multiple Fronts

While Cummings is facing a jury trial, Foster will be tried in a bench trial at an unspecified future date. The dual nature of these trials adds a layer of complexity to an already convoluted legal scenario. The murder trial, however, is not the only legal battle in this case.

Coleman's family has filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against both accused and the owners of Julep bar. The civil case, which is scheduled for court in November 2023, seeks justice for Coleman's untimely death, adding another facet to this multifaceted legal ordeal.

Unrelated Lawsuit Forces Bar Closure

Julep bar, the unfortunate scene of this tragic incident, was shut down in June 2023. An unrelated lawsuit between the bar owners and their landlord led to its closure, leaving a vacant reminder of the fatal night that took Coleman's life.