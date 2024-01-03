en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Trial Date Set for Rochester Christmas Day Murder Accused

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:39 pm EST
Trial Date Set for Rochester Christmas Day Murder Accused

In Rochester, Minnesota, a court session that promises to be closely watched has been set for Mustafa Bush, the man facing grave accusations. Bush, now 40 years old, stands accused of a chilling act: the murder of Kimberly Robinson, aged 41, on Christmas Day in 2022. The pretrial hearing is scheduled for September 20, and the process of jury selection will commence on October 21. Alongside the charges of second-degree murder, Bush also faces allegations of first-degree drug possession.

Tragic Discovery: Robinson’s Body Found in a Ditch

Kimberly Robinson’s lifeless body was discovered in a ditch along a rural road in northwest Rochester. This grim find was made the day after reports indicated she was last seen in the company of Bush. The two had shared a residence for two years leading up to this tragic incident.

Evidence and Witnesses: The Case Against Bush

Evidence mounts against Bush, with a relative reportedly informing investigators that he confessed to ‘hurting’ his girlfriend. Another witness claimed to have seen Bush loading a heavy suitcase into his car on the night of the alleged murder. Further incriminating evidence in the form of blood and traces of cocaine were later unearthed in Bush’s vehicle.

Previous Conviction and Current Custody

Bush is a known face to law enforcement, with a previous murder conviction from 2006 on his record. Currently, he is in custody for violating the terms of his probation related to this earlier conviction. His bail has been set at a substantial $3 million.

0
Courts & Law Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
29 seconds ago
Elderly Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Boulder: A Call for Witnesses
In the serene city of Boulder, Colorado, a quiet morning was shattered by a heartbreaking accident at the intersection of Broadway and Alpine Avenue. A 90-year-old woman became the unfortunate victim of a vehicle collision whilst making her way across a crosswalk. The Boulder Police Department, who responded to the reported incident at approximately 9:18
Elderly Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Boulder: A Call for Witnesses
Audacious Burglary of a U.S. Postal Service Mail Van in Baltimore
4 mins ago
Audacious Burglary of a U.S. Postal Service Mail Van in Baltimore
London Bylaw Enforcement Officers Expand Duties, Boost Efficiency
6 mins ago
London Bylaw Enforcement Officers Expand Duties, Boost Efficiency
Malaysia to Introduce New Merger Control Law to Boost Market Competition
54 seconds ago
Malaysia to Introduce New Merger Control Law to Boost Market Competition
Oxford Police Investigates Controversial Arrest Featured on TikTok
1 min ago
Oxford Police Investigates Controversial Arrest Featured on TikTok
Jefferson County Settles NYCLU Lawsuit for Opioid Treatment in Jail
3 mins ago
Jefferson County Settles NYCLU Lawsuit for Opioid Treatment in Jail
Latest Headlines
World News
Mountain Vista High School's Austyn Modrzewski Named Gatorade Colorado Football Player of the Year
31 seconds
Mountain Vista High School's Austyn Modrzewski Named Gatorade Colorado Football Player of the Year
AFC East Title at Stake as Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills Lock Horns
35 seconds
AFC East Title at Stake as Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills Lock Horns
Claudine Gay's Resignation: Harvard Plagiarism Scandal Sparks Controversy
1 min
Claudine Gay's Resignation: Harvard Plagiarism Scandal Sparks Controversy
Mass Resignation Rocks Reddick, Florida: Town Council and Mayor Step Down
2 mins
Mass Resignation Rocks Reddick, Florida: Town Council and Mayor Step Down
Pink Challengers: Breast Cancer Survivors Making Waves on Dragon Boats
2 mins
Pink Challengers: Breast Cancer Survivors Making Waves on Dragon Boats
Valeri Nichushkin: The Silent Force Behind the Colorado Avalanche's Success
2 mins
Valeri Nichushkin: The Silent Force Behind the Colorado Avalanche's Success
HilleVax's HIL-214: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Norovirus
2 mins
HilleVax's HIL-214: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Norovirus
No.1 Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers for 2025
3 mins
No.1 Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers for 2025
Jefferson County Settles NYCLU Lawsuit for Opioid Treatment in Jail
3 mins
Jefferson County Settles NYCLU Lawsuit for Opioid Treatment in Jail
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app