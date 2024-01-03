Trial Date Set for Rochester Christmas Day Murder Accused

In Rochester, Minnesota, a court session that promises to be closely watched has been set for Mustafa Bush, the man facing grave accusations. Bush, now 40 years old, stands accused of a chilling act: the murder of Kimberly Robinson, aged 41, on Christmas Day in 2022. The pretrial hearing is scheduled for September 20, and the process of jury selection will commence on October 21. Alongside the charges of second-degree murder, Bush also faces allegations of first-degree drug possession.

Tragic Discovery: Robinson’s Body Found in a Ditch

Kimberly Robinson’s lifeless body was discovered in a ditch along a rural road in northwest Rochester. This grim find was made the day after reports indicated she was last seen in the company of Bush. The two had shared a residence for two years leading up to this tragic incident.

Evidence and Witnesses: The Case Against Bush

Evidence mounts against Bush, with a relative reportedly informing investigators that he confessed to ‘hurting’ his girlfriend. Another witness claimed to have seen Bush loading a heavy suitcase into his car on the night of the alleged murder. Further incriminating evidence in the form of blood and traces of cocaine were later unearthed in Bush’s vehicle.

Previous Conviction and Current Custody

Bush is a known face to law enforcement, with a previous murder conviction from 2006 on his record. Currently, he is in custody for violating the terms of his probation related to this earlier conviction. His bail has been set at a substantial $3 million.