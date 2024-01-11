Trial Commences for Clearfield Man Accused of Child Assault

The trial of Jeremy Michael Sipe, a 45-year-old Clearfield resident, charged with child endangerment and simple assault, commenced on Wednesday. District Attorney Ryan Sayers presented the charges based on an incident from July 15, 2022, in Goshen Township.

The Incident

According to the testimony of the child’s mother, Sipe was left alone with her 16-month-old son for about 15 minutes. On her return, she discovered her son with Sipe, presenting a bloodied and swollen face. Sipe, represented by Public Defender Chris Pentz, contradicted the charges, attributing the injuries to a fall over a safety gate. The mother, however, remained skeptical of this explanation.

Medical Examination and Police Testimony

The injured child was initially taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital, before being transferred to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. Dr. Jennifer Wolford from UPMC testified that the child’s extensive bruising was consistent with inflicted trauma, hinting at the risk of continued abuse if the child returned to the same environment. In his testimony, Trooper Matthew Peacock revealed that Sipe admitted that the child was alone with him and had no facial injuries prior to the incident.

The Next Steps

With Judge Paul E. Cherry presiding, the trial is scheduled to continue on Thursday morning at the Clearfield County Courthouse. This case unfolds against a backdrop of societal concern over child abuse, emphasizing the need for rigorous investigation and justice.