Tragic Wait: Applicants Deceased Before Justice Prevails in Possible Miscarriage Cases

A formidable challenge faced by New Zealand's Criminal Cases Review Commission / Te Kāhui is unearthing the potential miscarriages of justice since its establishment in 2020. The agency, in the span of its existence until the end of the previous year, received a staggering 421 applications. Of these, it has been able to complete reviews on 159 cases. A mere two of these cases have been referred to the appellate court, with a third referral on the horizon.

Tragic Delays and Resistance

Amidst this laborious process, tragedy struck as at least four applicants passed away before their cases could be conclusively resolved. This grim reality has prompted the commission to persevere in its investigations, driven by the dual motivation of justice and providing closure for the applicants' grieving families. In one such case, the pursuit ended in the closure of the deceased applicant's case after no miscarriage of justice was discovered.

Not only is the commission battling against time, but it also faces resistance in obtaining crucial information from fellow government departments. This struggle has led to the necessity of resorting to its 'powers of compulsion' as many as 40 times in the last fiscal year; a clear indicator of the roadblocks put up by some organizations.

Systemic Issue Inquiry and Future Focus

Despite these substantial obstacles, the commission is gearing up to launch its inaugural inquiry into systemic issues related to miscarriages of justice within the upcoming six months. The focus of this inquiry remains under wraps, but subtle hints point towards a connection to the themes of the second and third case referrals.