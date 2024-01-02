Tragic Shooting at Top Golf: Dishwasher Accused of Fatally Shooting Co-worker

In a chilling case of workplace violence, 26-year-old Victor Salazar-Guarache, a former dishwasher at the Thornton Top Golf location, stands accused of fatally shooting his 22-year-old co-worker, Bryce Holden. The fatal incident unfolded in the parking lot of the venue in the early hours of December 23.

The Fateful Night

Holden was leaving work around 12:50 a.m. with his manager when the unexpected tragedy struck. Salazar-Guarache, who had reportedly left work early that night for reasons yet to be disclosed, allegedly laid in wait in the parking lot. As Holden and his manager exited the building, Salazar-Guarache is said to have emerged from his car and fired several shots at Holden. The sudden assault resulted in the young employee’s death, leaving his manager miraculously unscathed.

Witness Account

A Lyft driver present at the scene provided a chilling account to the police. They claimed to have seen Salazar-Guarache laugh as he returned to his car after the horrific act. Far from displaying remorse or shock, Salazar-Guarache’s reaction to his alleged crime paints a disconcerting picture.

Arrest and Charges

Salazar-Guarache fled the scene but was apprehended two hours later on Interstate 25. Upon arrest, he declined to speak to police without a lawyer. The absence of his statement leaves a gaping hole in the investigation, leaving a possible motive for the shooting undisclosed. Salazar-Guarache now faces a slew of charges, including first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He has since appeared in court for an arraignment hearing.

Top Golf, for its part, responded to the tragedy by expressing their shock and heartbreak. The company offered grief counseling to its employees and closed the Thornton venue for a week. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of human behavior and the tragic consequences that can ensue.