Tom Girardi Deemed Competent to Stand Trial Despite Dementia Diagnosis

In a decisive turn of events, former attorney Tom Girardi, accused of embezzling more than $15 million from his clients, has been declared competent to stand trial by U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton. This ruling effectively quashes concerns about Girardi’s dementia diagnosis potentially preventing a trial and subsequent accountability.

Legal Competence Despite Dementia Diagnosis

At 84, Girardi, the ex-husband of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Erika Jayne, faces multiple counts of wire fraud, each carrying a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years. The issue at stake was whether a medical condition—dementia—could interfere with the legal proceedings. However, the federal judge in Los Angeles overruled these concerns, asserting Girardi’s competence to stand trial.

Victory for Prosecution and Former Clients

The ruling is seen as a significant victory for both the prosecution and Girardi’s former clients, who feared that his medical condition might obstruct a fair trial. Girardi’s competence means he will be held accountable for his alleged crimes, a crucial step towards justice for his victims. The decision was noted in the case docket, with the complete order being placed under seal, pending review by lawyers from both parties to identify potential confidential information.

Girardi’s Fraught Legal Journey

Disbarred and indicted, Girardi is accused of defrauding clients, professionals, and others of millions of dollars. The scale of the alleged fraud has forced both Girardi and his law firm, Girardi Keese, into bankruptcy. As the legal proceedings unfold, Girardi’s victims and the public anticipate a trial that sheds light on the truth behind these serious allegations.