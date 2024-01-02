en English
Courts & Law

Tom Girardi Deemed Competent to Stand Trial Despite Dementia Diagnosis

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:33 pm EST
Tom Girardi Deemed Competent to Stand Trial Despite Dementia Diagnosis

In a decisive turn of events, former attorney Tom Girardi, accused of embezzling more than $15 million from his clients, has been declared competent to stand trial by U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton. This ruling effectively quashes concerns about Girardi’s dementia diagnosis potentially preventing a trial and subsequent accountability.

Legal Competence Despite Dementia Diagnosis

At 84, Girardi, the ex-husband of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Erika Jayne, faces multiple counts of wire fraud, each carrying a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years. The issue at stake was whether a medical condition—dementia—could interfere with the legal proceedings. However, the federal judge in Los Angeles overruled these concerns, asserting Girardi’s competence to stand trial.

Victory for Prosecution and Former Clients

The ruling is seen as a significant victory for both the prosecution and Girardi’s former clients, who feared that his medical condition might obstruct a fair trial. Girardi’s competence means he will be held accountable for his alleged crimes, a crucial step towards justice for his victims. The decision was noted in the case docket, with the complete order being placed under seal, pending review by lawyers from both parties to identify potential confidential information.

Girardi’s Fraught Legal Journey

Disbarred and indicted, Girardi is accused of defrauding clients, professionals, and others of millions of dollars. The scale of the alleged fraud has forced both Girardi and his law firm, Girardi Keese, into bankruptcy. As the legal proceedings unfold, Girardi’s victims and the public anticipate a trial that sheds light on the truth behind these serious allegations.

Courts & Law
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

