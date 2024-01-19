Third Circuit Court Orders Independent Investigation into FTX Bankruptcy

In a landmark decision, the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has ordered an independent examination into the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Overturning a previous ruling, the decision marks a significant step towards increasing transparency in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency industry.

Reversing the Previous Ruling

FTX filed for Chapter 11 protection in November 2022 and its former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, was found guilty of seven felony charges in November 2023. The Third Circuit's recent order overrules the prior decision of Judge John Dorsey, who had denied the application of Andrew Vara, a U.S. Trustee supervising the FTX bankruptcy case, to appoint an independent examiner.

Ensuring Greater Transparency

The court stated that the appointment of an independent examiner would result in enhanced transparency for the cryptocurrency industry. This move will facilitate the consideration of the greater public interest in decisions regarding FTX's reorganization plan. It is hoped that this decision will set a precedent in handling similar cases in the future.

Addressing Undisclosed Credit Risks

The investigation will primarily focus on FTX Group's use of its cryptocurrency tokens, known as FTTs. There have been allegations that these tokens might have been used to inflate the value of FTX and Alameda Research. This aspect of the investigation could potentially alert potential investors to undisclosed credit risks in other cryptocurrency companies.

The Third Circuit Court's decision comes in response to the alleged misappropriation of $10 billion of customer assets, leading to catastrophic losses for FTX's global investors. This case continues to unfold, with former CEO Bankman-Fried facing charges of fraud and conspiracy.