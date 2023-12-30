en English
Courts & Law

The State Urges Court to Consider Crime Severity; Trump Disqualified in Maine; Restoration Specialists LLC in Contractual Dispute

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:06 am EST
In a recent revelation, the State has made a formal plea to the court, urging a thorough assessment of the gravity of crimes committed by certain individuals. The petition was conveyed by Amina Tepani Daudi, the public relations officer for the Mangochi Police Station, but the specifics of the crimes or the accused remain undisclosed.

The Importance of Evaluating the Severity of Crimes

The State’s appeal underscores the crucial role that the magnitude of offenses plays in determining suitable legal actions or penalties. It is a standard practice in legal proceedings where the impact and implications of the crimes significantly influence the court’s judgment and sentencing.

Trump Disqualified from Presidential Race in Maine

In a related development, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows issued a comprehensive 34-page opinion stating that Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment disqualifies Donald Trump from holding the office of the presidency. Consequently, he is not permitted to appear on the Maine ballot in 2024. Bellows concluded that Mr. Trump manipulated a false narrative of election fraud to incite his supporters and direct them to the Capitol to hinder certification of the 2020 election and the peaceful transfer of power. This makes Maine the second state to use the Fourteenth Amendment to disqualify Trump, and Bellows the first state official to make such a ruling. The U.S. Supreme Court will likely have to resolve this issue. The Trump campaign has indicated it would contest the ruling.

Contractual Dispute Under the Contract Disputes Act

In another unfolding legal saga, Restoration Specialists LLC is embroiled in a contractual dispute with the government, challenging a motion for summary judgment. The dispute falls under the Contract Disputes Act, which imposes a six-year limit for claim submission. Restoration alleges various grievances against the government’s conduct, including financial losses, disruption of operations, and bad faith delays. Despite federal indictments and pleas of guilt, Restoration remains steadfast in seeking a fair resolution to their grievances. Their appeal was officially lodged on May 13, 2022, leading the administrative judge to define the standard of review for summary judgment.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

