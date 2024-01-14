The Interplay of Emotion and Law: A Look at the Bilkis Yakub Rasool Case

The intertwining relationship between emotion and the law is complex, particularly in the context of judges, who are expected to maintain a stoic impartiality even when faced with profound injustice. The philosophical perspective puts reason above passion in the pursuit of justice – a standard often difficult to meet in real-life scenarios. The unforgiving nature of this requirement becomes evident in the case of a judicial magistrate from Kerala, who faced professional ramifications due to an emotional outburst upon finding his parish priest accused of murder.

Unfolding the Bilkis Yakub Rasool Case

However, the spotlight of this discourse shines on the case of Bilkis Yakub Rasool, a woman who suffered extreme violence during communal riots. Her ordeal included being raped and witnessing the murder of her family members. Despite such trauma, Bilkis Bano displayed an unwavering resolve, fighting for justice over two decades through numerous court battles and against state negligence. The case’s intricacies extend not just to the heinous acts committed, but also to the state’s inappropriate actions, such as wrongfully remitting sentences of the convicts and overlooking monetary fines imposed on them.

Justice Prevails?

Eventually, the Supreme Court set aside the remission of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano’s case, ensuring victims are informed about compensation schemes. This move corrected an earlier lapse where the convicts were prematurely released in August 2022. The court’s judgement exposed every fraudulent tactic the convicts and Gujarat’s government employed to secure their undeserved early release from prison. The court’s decision emphasized that victims could seek punishment for crimes when the state fails to do so – a new notion of law.

A Landmark Judgement

The judgement is considered a landmark for its expansion of access to justice and speedy remedy. It also highlighted the fraudulent tactics used by the convicts and the procedural irregularities by the State government. However, the conclusion of this saga leaves a lingering question: With the potential for the convicts to seek remission again, can we confidently declare that justice has been served?