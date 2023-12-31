en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

The High Cost of Legal Defense in Major Murder Cases

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:30 am EST
The High Cost of Legal Defense in Major Murder Cases

Several high-profile murder cases have brought to light the substantial costs associated with legal defense. One such case involves Bryan Kohberger, the suspect of the University of Idaho quadruple murder case. Within the first year, Kohberger’s defense has cost taxpayers a staggering sum of over $270,000. In a similar vein, the family of Brian Laundrie, who was responsible for the death of his fiancee Gabby Petito, paid a hefty $25,000 retainer to a top-tier law firm even before Petito was declared missing. Furthermore, Laundrie availed the services of lawyer Steve Bertolino, who offered his expertise pro bono before Laundrie’s untimely demise.

Historic Cases and Astronomical Defense Costs

The infamous O.J. Simpson trial serves as another stark example of the exorbitant costs of defense in murder cases. Simpson reportedly paid an estimated $6 million for his defense in the 1990s. This sum, adjusted for inflation, would amount to nearly $12 million in today’s market. David Gelman, the founder of a large defense firm, suggests that the starting cost for a murder trial can be around $100,000. This figure can rise significantly in major cities or if the trial is extended. It’s important to note that these estimates do not take into account the costs of pretrial proceedings, expert witnesses, private investigators, and other associated expenses.

The High Cost of Legal Expertise

Lawyers can command hundreds of dollars per hour, and hiring a lawyer early on in the case is generally considered a smart move. The U.S. legal system guarantees everyone the right to a defense attorney. In cases where guilt is evident, the role of the attorney shifts towards mitigation. In Kohberger’s case, the public defender’s office of Kootenai County is spearheading the defense. The total costs are projected to surpass $300,000. Billing records reveal considerable charges for legal services and defense investigations.

The Investment of Time and Effort in Major Defense Cases

Overall, the preparation and trial process in major defense cases is demanding and expensive. It underscores the significant effort and time that attorneys invest in their work. This financial burden is often borne by taxpayers or the defendants’ families, highlighting the economic implications of high-profile murder cases on society.

0
Courts & Law Crime United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Former FBI Agent Jana Monroe Reveals Chilling Encounters With Serial Killers in Her Memoir

By Wojciech Zylm

Wave of Serious Crimes Underscores Grim Reality of Harm Inflicted on Victims

By Geeta Pillai

Four Arrested for Brutal Rape, Mutilation and Murder of Elderly Woman in Bihar

By Rafia Tasleem

Recognizing Intellectual Property Rights: Unfolding the Significance of Law Day

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Elderly Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder in Stafford ...
@Crime · 27 mins
Elderly Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder in Stafford ...
heart comment 0
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Uruguay’s Fight Against Rising Violence: A Call for Tolerance and Civil Behavior

By BNN Correspondents

Uruguay's Fight Against Rising Violence: A Call for Tolerance and Civil Behavior
Zambian Judge’s Suspension Sparks Controversy: Sinkamba Criticizes, Miyanda Applauds

By Salman Khan

Zambian Judge's Suspension Sparks Controversy: Sinkamba Criticizes, Miyanda Applauds
A. Sudarshan Reddy Takes Charge as Telangana’s New Advocate General

By Dil Bar Irshad

A. Sudarshan Reddy Takes Charge as Telangana's New Advocate General
Latest Headlines
World News
New Chapter for Fiscal Federalism in India: Arvind Panagariya to Chair 16th Finance Commission
2 mins
New Chapter for Fiscal Federalism in India: Arvind Panagariya to Chair 16th Finance Commission
Venkatesh Prasad Recalls Iconic Dismissal, Reflects on Team India's Performance
3 mins
Venkatesh Prasad Recalls Iconic Dismissal, Reflects on Team India's Performance
Canadiens vs. Lightning: A High-Stakes NHL Matchup Amid Slumping Seasons
3 mins
Canadiens vs. Lightning: A High-Stakes NHL Matchup Amid Slumping Seasons
The Unpredictable Landscape of the 2024 Senate Elections
4 mins
The Unpredictable Landscape of the 2024 Senate Elections
Nicholas Kristof's 2023 Reflection: Progress Amidst Global Adversities
4 mins
Nicholas Kristof's 2023 Reflection: Progress Amidst Global Adversities
Sanjay Raut Stirs Political Landscape with Ayodhya Remark
4 mins
Sanjay Raut Stirs Political Landscape with Ayodhya Remark
Imran Khan and PTI Party Candidates Disqualified from Upcoming Pakistan Elections
5 mins
Imran Khan and PTI Party Candidates Disqualified from Upcoming Pakistan Elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Reflects on India's Progress in Final 'Mann Ki Baat' of the Year
5 mins
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Reflects on India's Progress in Final 'Mann Ki Baat' of the Year
Dalai Lama Warns of Rising Risk of Third World War Amid Global Tensions
5 mins
Dalai Lama Warns of Rising Risk of Third World War Amid Global Tensions
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
10 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
1 hour
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
3 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app