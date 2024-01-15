en English
Courts & Law

Thane Court’s Symbolic Sentence for Builder in Cheque Bounce Case

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 12:43 am EST
Thane Court's Symbolic Sentence for Builder in Cheque Bounce Case

Builder Anil Thakurdas Kursija was the target of a symbolic judgement in a cheque bounce case by the Thane, Maharashtra, magistrate court, in an unprecedented step. Kursija was given a sentence of “till rising of the court” detention, which means that the convicted person must stay in court until the end of the day’s proceedings. A substantial fine of Rs 41.44 lakh has been imposed in conjunction with this verdict, which has drawn interest from both the public and legal community.

Case Background and Ruling

The case against Kursija’s construction firm was lodged by a Thane businessman, who did not receive possession of a flat he had fully paid for. After a delay in the handover, the firm issued cheques for the refund plus interest, amounting to Rs 38,21,000. However, these cheques were dishonoured, leading to a legal battle that culminated in this peculiar verdict.

The Legal Implications

The ruling was delivered by Judicial Magistrate First Class Harish Pardeshi under section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. If Kursija fails to pay the fine within a month, he faces a two-month jail term. This decision comes at a time when Kursija is already incarcerated for a different matter. Therefore, the court’s symbolic sentence, which requires Kursija to remain in the courtroom until the end of the day’s session, carries a unique implication given his current status.

Impact and Repercussions

The verdict was delivered on January 5 but became public when the copy was released ten days later, on January 15. Labeling the incident as an economic offence, the judge took into consideration Kursija’s current economic status, deciding that the symbolic imprisonment and fine would be appropriate and sufficient. This case not only highlights the legal consequences of economic offences but also sheds light on the broader issue of builders failing to deliver on their promises, affecting the lives of many innocent homebuyers.

Courts & Law Crime India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Courts & Law

