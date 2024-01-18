Thailand Activist Receives Record Sentence for Insulting Monarchy

In a landmark ruling, Thailand's court of appeals sentenced political activist Mongkhon Thirakot to a total of 50 years in prison, the harshest punishment ever handed down for violating the country's strict lese-majeste law, which forbids any form of criticism towards the monarchy. The activist was found guilty of 25 violations, significantly higher than the 14 counts for which he was originally sentenced to 28 years.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Use of Article 112

According to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, the actual sentence was 75 years. However, it was reduced by a third due to Thirakot's cooperation during the proceedings. The application of Article 112, also known as the lese-majeste law, has seen an alarming increase in recent years. More than 260 individuals have been charged since 2020, marking a shift in the law's use from protecting the monarchy's reputation towards suppressing political dissent.

Expanding the Scope of Lese-Majeste

Advertisment

The Thai monarchy law has not just seen an increase in use, but also in scope. It has been expanded to cover past rulers and not only the current monarch or his immediate family. This development has been met with concern as it further restricts freedom of speech and enables the authorities to stifle political opposition more effectively.

Continued Fight for Justice

Theerapon Khoomsap, a member of Mongkhon's defense team, expressed their intention to appeal the decision in the Supreme Court after Mongkhon's bail application was denied. This case echoes a similar instance in 2021 where a woman received a chilling sentence of 43.5 years for sharing audio clips deemed critical of the monarchy. Moreover, human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa was sentenced to four years for Facebook posts violating the same law.