Teyana Taylor Accuses Estranged Husband of Disrupting Home Utilities Amid Divorce

American singer and actress Teyana Taylor has lodged accusations against her estranged husband, former NBA player Iman Shumpert, alleging he disconnected utilities at their shared residence, contrary to a court directive. Taylor, who inhabits the Atlanta-area home with their two children, claims that Shumpert severed the cable, internet, and water services on January 23 and 24, a move that she counters by restoring these services.

Financial Disputes amid Divorce Proceedings

Apart from the utility services controversy, Taylor has also accused Shumpert of failing to honor his financial obligations to their children. According to Taylor, Shumpert has shirked child support payments except for their daughter Junie's school tuition. In addition, Taylor alleges that Shumpert has reneged on his commitment to shoulder home renovations costing $200,000, initiated before their separation.

Public Divorce and Private Struggles

Reports indicate that Shumpert left the Atlanta home in October, following their divorce announcement, and relocated back to Chicago. Despite the ongoing financial disputes, Taylor states that she extended Shumpert additional parenting time, an opportunity he did not seize. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, filed for divorce in January 2023. However, they managed to keep their separation under wraps until the court filings were unearthed in September.

Taylor's Frustration and Public Response

Taylor has expressed her displeasure over the public disclosure of her court filings. She took to social media to voice her vexation in an expletive-filled outburst, which she subsequently deleted. Taylor's accusations against Shumpert have not elicited any response from him as of yet, further escalating the tension engulfing their divorce proceedings.