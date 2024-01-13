Texas Supreme Court Rules Against Attorney General Paxton in Whistleblower Lawsuit

In a crucial decision, the Texas Supreme Court has ruled against Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attempt to avert deposition in a whistleblower lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed by four former top-ranking executives, accuses Paxton of corruption and wrongful termination following their reporting of his actions to the FBI.

High-Level Allegations and Indictments

The allegations against Paxton involve his advocacy for Nate Paul, a real estate investor who has since faced federal charges of bank and wire fraud. The whistleblowers claim that Paxton used his office’s power to intervene in Paul’s legal affairs, including appointing a special prosecutor to assist Paul and interfering in a lawsuit concerning Paul’s company.

Depositions Allowed to Proceed

The court’s decision now allows the attorneys representing the whistleblowers to depose Paxton, his second-in-command, his chief of staff, and a senior adviser. Two justices dissented in part, suggesting that lower-ranking employees should be deposed first. A Travis County district judge has ordered Paxton to testify by February 9.

Paxton’s Previous Legal Troubles

The House previously approved articles of impeachment against Paxton due to this lawsuit, but he was exonerated of all charges in the Senate. Paxton has yet to respond publicly to requests for comment on the Supreme Court’s decision. The court’s ruling marks a significant setback for Paxton, adding to his ongoing legal troubles and intensifying scrutiny of his conduct in office.