Texas Judge Highlights Contradiction in AG's Office Stance, Continues Whistleblower Lawsuit

In a significant development inside the Texas courtroom, a judge has addressed the state attorney general's office over an apparent contradiction in their legal position during a 2020 employment retaliation lawsuit. This lawsuit, initiated by four former aides who turned whistleblowers, has been the center of attention as it involves allegations of employment retaliation, with the former aides claiming they encountered adversarial actions as a result of their whistleblower activities.

Contradiction in AG Office's Stance

In the ongoing lawsuit, the attorney general's office made an amendment to their answer, which seemed to conflict with their earlier agreement to a final judgment. This inconsistency was pointed out by the state judge while dismissing the attorney general's office's plea to conclude the lawsuit. This denial from the judge indicates that the case will continue to be litigated, with the state judge closely examining the actions and responses of the attorney general's office.

The Whistleblower Lawsuit

The lawsuit roots back to 2020, when four former aides of Attorney General Ken Paxton filed it, alleging retaliation after they reported Paxton to the FBI. The whistleblowers pressed on to seek depositions of Paxton and three aides, despite Paxton's efforts to stave off depositions by no longer contesting the facts of the case. The whistleblowers allege that they were improperly fired for reporting their allegations to the FBI, a claim that Paxton has vehemently denied.

Reaction from the Supreme Court

In response to Paxton's request to halt his deposition, the Texas Supreme Court has temporarily suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton's scheduled testimony in the whistleblower lawsuit, marking a short-term victory for Paxton. However, this delay does not mark an end to Paxton's legal challenges, as he also faces state felony security fraud charges and a federal criminal investigation into corruption allegations.

Facing the Jury

As a consequence of the judge's decision to deny the request to end the lawsuit, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton might be looking at a potential jury trial. The decision of the Texas Supreme Court to halt the depositions temporarily, however, has given Paxton a brief respite. As the case unfolds, the future developments will offer more clarity on whether Paxton will have to face a jury or not.