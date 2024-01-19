Texas Attorney General Paxton Ordered to Testify in Whistleblower Lawsuit

In an unfolding narrative of legal intrigues, Travis County Judge Jan Soifer has commanded Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to testify under oath in a whistleblower lawsuit initiated by four of his previous agency chiefs. A testament to their perseverance, these executives were dismissed in 2020 after accusing Paxton of alleged bribery and other illicit acts to the FBI.

Unmasking Retaliation

The lawsuit alleges that Paxton's decision to terminate the executives was a direct retaliation for their whistleblower actions - a breach of the Texas Whistleblower Act. Paxton had made prior attempts to evade deposition and dismiss the lawsuit, but his efforts were met with steadfast resistance, including a refusal from the Texas Supreme Court. The silence from Paxton's office and campaign after the judge's order echoes loudly.

Accusations and Backlash

The lawsuit pivots on the accusations that Paxton manipulated his power to favour a friend and political donor. These allegations led to impeachment articles that were ultimately dismissed by the Texas Senate. Last year, Paxton had to swallow a bitter pill as he apologized for his statements about the whistleblowers and agreed to a $3.3 million payment - a settlement that the Legislature refused to fund, triggering impeachment proceedings.

A Battle of Political Will

Despite being acquitted by the Senate, Paxton has since shown his fighting spirit by endorsing primary opponents against Republican lawmakers who supported his impeachment. He has also maintained his attack on the whistleblowers. In a recent twist, Paxton has declared that his agency will cease to oppose the whistleblower lawsuit, in a bid to end the expensive litigation. The depositions of Paxton and his top aides are due to take place at the law firm representing some of the dismissed employees.