Tenth Circuit Reverses Judgment in Disability Accommodation Case: A Closer Look

In a significant reversal, the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a summary judgment on an employee’s failure-to-accommodate claim under the Rehabilitation Act. The case, Hampton v Utah Department of Corrections, brought to light crucial issues surrounding disability accommodation in the workplace.

Robert Hampton’s Struggle

Robert Hampton, a corrections officer with the Utah Department of Corrections, was born with a congenital birth condition, missing the second and fifth digits on both of his hands. The condition posed difficulties in grasping and performing other hand functions. Hampton’s role required the use of Glock handguns, but his disability made it challenging for him to handle these weapons effectively.

The Incident and Aftermath

After an incident involving the use of a non-lethal weapon that Hampton had not been trained to use, the department fired him. They cited reasons of creating a hazardous work environment and dishonesty during the investigation. Hampton responded by suing the department, claiming failure to accommodate his disability.

Legal Proceedings and Tenth Circuit’s Decision

The District Court initially granted summary judgment against Hampton. However, the Tenth Circuit found that the essential functions of Hampton’s position might not necessarily include the use of a Glock handgun. The court, therefore, concluded that Hampton’s request to use a different handgun could be a reasonable accommodation under the Rehabilitation Act. The case has been remanded for further proceedings related to the accommodation claim, although the court affirmed summary judgment on disability discrimination and retaliation claims.

This case underscores the importance for employers to clearly define essential job functions and to respond to accommodation requests appropriately to avoid potential lawsuits. It also highlights the crucial role of an employer in facilitating discussions around the reasonableness of requested accommodations and properly assessing the essential functions of a position.