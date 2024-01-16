Tension Brews Over Administrator's Role Amidst Age Discrimination Claims in Ottawa County

The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners is reportedly at odds with recently appointed administrator, John Gibbs. As tensions mount, Aaron Davis, an attorney representing Gibbs, issued a stern warning to the board. He emphasized that any attempt to alter Gibbs' employment status must comply strictly with the terms laid out in his employment contract.

Allegations of Age Discrimination

The attorney's warning was issued in light of a closed session scheduled to discuss a lawsuit filed by Ryan Kimball. Kimball alleges that he was a victim of age discrimination in the hiring process for an executive aide position. He is now suing the county after Gibbs chose a younger, ostensibly less-qualified candidate, Jordan Epperson, over him.

Epperson's Controversial Appointment

Testimony from a termination hearing for Health Officer Adeline Hambley has brought to light concerns about Epperson's appointment. These include his apparent support for Ottawa Impact, a controversial far-right group, during his interviews. In response to the unfolding situation, the board has decided to enter mediation with Kimball's attorney. A subcommittee has also been established to oversee the process.

Administrator's Position Under Scrutiny

Gibbs, who assumed his position on January 3, 2023, could potentially be terminated with or without cause, according to the terms of his contract. However, Davis insists that there is no valid basis for such termination. He has further warned of potential legal action if the board infringes on Gibbs' rights. Adding to the growing controversy, Davis announced that his firm is carrying out an investigation. He plans to send a follow-up letter to the board, which may contain a settlement offer, should there be an intention to dismiss Gibbs.