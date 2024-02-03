Temporary Stay Granted for Twenty20 Party Chief Sabu M Jacob by Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court has issued a temporary stay on the arrest of Twenty20 party chief Sabu M Jacob, providing relief to him until March 3. The court's decision follows a complaint lodged by Sruthi Sreenivasan, a CPM activist, alleging that Jacob insulted P V Sreenijin, a Kunnathunadu MLA, during a Twenty20 party conference held in Kolenchery on January 21. The alleged insult is said to fall under the purview of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, a legislation designed to prevent discrimination and violence against marginalised communities in India.

Controversy Surrounds the Twenty20 Party Conference

Adding a layer of complexity to the situation, there is a backdrop to this complaint that involves a previously denied permission for the party conference by the government. This denial was later overturned by the High Court, allowing the event to take place. The Twenty20 party attributes the initial denial of permission directly to Sreenijin, escalating tensions between the party and the MLA.

Previous Accusations of Caste Discrimination

Furthermore, this is not the first time the Twenty20 party members have been accused of caste discrimination. In the past, Sreenijin has levelled accusations against the party members, specifically citing an incident where members left the stage during a panchayat-level programme upon his arrival. The incident added fuel to the existing animosity between the two parties.

The Court's Directives and Ongoing Investigation

As part of the court's decision, Sabu M Jacob has been directed to fully cooperate with the police investigation. While the anticipatory bail petition filed by Jacob was initially rejected by a lower court, the High Court's decision to stay the arrest provides temporary respite for the Twenty20 party chief. The case continues to unfold, with the next hearing scheduled for March 3.