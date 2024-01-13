Tehelka Admits to False Allegations Against Retired Major General MS Ahluwalia in Defamation Case

In a pivotal turn of events, former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal and journalist Aniruddha Bahal admitted to levying false accusations against Retired Major General MS Ahluwalia in a high-profile defamation case. The case traces back to 2001 when a sting operation ‘Operation West End’ by Tehelka magazine falsely implicated Ahluwalia in accepting bribes in defense deals. Admitting their error, Tejpal and Bahal have agreed to issue unconditional public apologies and deposit ₹10 lakh each in the Delhi High Court.

Sting Operation Sparks Controversy

The sting operation ‘Operation West End,’ broadcast on Zee TV, was part of an undercover investigation by Tehelka into corruption. The operation implicated several politicians, bureaucrats, and army personnel, including Ahluwalia. Despite footage showing Ahluwalia refusing a bribe, the former Major General was accused of stating he would require money to connect the fictitious company ‘West End International’ with top army officials. The allegations also included a request for a bottle of Blue Label whiskey.

Defamation Case and Aftermath

The false allegations led to Ahluwalia’s court-martial, but his initial dismissal was later downgraded to ‘Severe Displeasure (Recordable)’. Ahluwalia denied the charges, maintaining he was not involved in weapon selection or purchasing at the time. Tehelka initially claimed Ahluwalia demanded Rs 1 lakh, a figure which was later revised to Rs 50,000. During the army’s inquiry, Mathew Samuel, another journalist involved, confirmed that Ahluwalia never demanded money or whiskey.

Admission and Apology

On January 12, 2024, Tejpal and Bahal admitted before the Delhi High Court that Ahluwalia neither sought nor accepted any bribes. This admission came during an appeal against a single judge’s order for Tehelka and Samuel to pay Rs 2 crores to Ahluwalia for defamation. The court has adjourned the matter until April to determine the final damages to be awarded. The duo has agreed to publish an unconditional apology in a major English daily and deposit Rs 10 lakh each with the court.