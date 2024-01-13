en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Tehelka Admits to False Allegations Against Retired Major General MS Ahluwalia in Defamation Case

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Tehelka Admits to False Allegations Against Retired Major General MS Ahluwalia in Defamation Case

In a pivotal turn of events, former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal and journalist Aniruddha Bahal admitted to levying false accusations against Retired Major General MS Ahluwalia in a high-profile defamation case. The case traces back to 2001 when a sting operation ‘Operation West End’ by Tehelka magazine falsely implicated Ahluwalia in accepting bribes in defense deals. Admitting their error, Tejpal and Bahal have agreed to issue unconditional public apologies and deposit ₹10 lakh each in the Delhi High Court.

Sting Operation Sparks Controversy

The sting operation ‘Operation West End,’ broadcast on Zee TV, was part of an undercover investigation by Tehelka into corruption. The operation implicated several politicians, bureaucrats, and army personnel, including Ahluwalia. Despite footage showing Ahluwalia refusing a bribe, the former Major General was accused of stating he would require money to connect the fictitious company ‘West End International’ with top army officials. The allegations also included a request for a bottle of Blue Label whiskey.

Defamation Case and Aftermath

The false allegations led to Ahluwalia’s court-martial, but his initial dismissal was later downgraded to ‘Severe Displeasure (Recordable)’. Ahluwalia denied the charges, maintaining he was not involved in weapon selection or purchasing at the time. Tehelka initially claimed Ahluwalia demanded Rs 1 lakh, a figure which was later revised to Rs 50,000. During the army’s inquiry, Mathew Samuel, another journalist involved, confirmed that Ahluwalia never demanded money or whiskey.

Admission and Apology

On January 12, 2024, Tejpal and Bahal admitted before the Delhi High Court that Ahluwalia neither sought nor accepted any bribes. This admission came during an appeal against a single judge’s order for Tehelka and Samuel to pay Rs 2 crores to Ahluwalia for defamation. The court has adjourned the matter until April to determine the final damages to be awarded. The duo has agreed to publish an unconditional apology in a major English daily and deposit Rs 10 lakh each with the court.

0
Courts & Law India Military
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
2 mins ago
Florida House Bill 585: A New Era of Accountability for Financial Institutions
On November 20, 2023, Florida Representative Bob Rommel introduced a new legislation that could reshape the dynamics of the financial industry in the state. The proposed Florida House Bill 585 aims to enforce stringent reporting requirements on financial institutions, casting a wider net to include banks, credit unions, and other ‘qualified public depositories.’ Reporting Requirements
Florida House Bill 585: A New Era of Accountability for Financial Institutions
Artisan Arraigned for Alleged Misappropriation of Police Commissioner's Funds
11 mins ago
Artisan Arraigned for Alleged Misappropriation of Police Commissioner's Funds
Teenager at the Crossroads: Caught in a Lawsuit Over Alleged Teacher Proselytization
13 mins ago
Teenager at the Crossroads: Caught in a Lawsuit Over Alleged Teacher Proselytization
Accountability Call: Ms. Narcisse Urges KSAMC to Respond to Integrity Commission's Findings
4 mins ago
Accountability Call: Ms. Narcisse Urges KSAMC to Respond to Integrity Commission's Findings
Actress Amanda Manku's Father Among Three Charged for Family Murders
5 mins ago
Actress Amanda Manku's Father Among Three Charged for Family Murders
Unified Patent Court Paves the Way for Multilingual Litigation
8 mins ago
Unified Patent Court Paves the Way for Multilingual Litigation
Latest Headlines
World News
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles' Squad Selection for AFCON 2023
18 seconds
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles' Squad Selection for AFCON 2023
Substitutes Gakpo and Nunez Spearhead Liverpool's Comeback Victory
27 seconds
Substitutes Gakpo and Nunez Spearhead Liverpool's Comeback Victory
Marcus Dackers Returns to Southend United on Loan
49 seconds
Marcus Dackers Returns to Southend United on Loan
VIT-AP and Buimerc India Foundation Partner to Advance Prosthetics Technology
1 min
VIT-AP and Buimerc India Foundation Partner to Advance Prosthetics Technology
Milwaukee Proposes $6 Million for Downtown Enhancements and Financial Aid for Century City Business Park
2 mins
Milwaukee Proposes $6 Million for Downtown Enhancements and Financial Aid for Century City Business Park
Swami Vivekananda's 161st Birth Anniversary: A Celebration Overshadowed by Political Controversy
2 mins
Swami Vivekananda's 161st Birth Anniversary: A Celebration Overshadowed by Political Controversy
Kildwick Primary School Students Delve into UK Parliament's Inner Workings
2 mins
Kildwick Primary School Students Delve into UK Parliament's Inner Workings
Noida Doctor Survives Heart Attack during Surgery: A Tale of Swift Medical Intervention
2 mins
Noida Doctor Survives Heart Attack during Surgery: A Tale of Swift Medical Intervention
By-Election Set for Wellingborough Following MP Peter Bone's Suspension
2 mins
By-Election Set for Wellingborough Following MP Peter Bone's Suspension
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app