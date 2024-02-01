Teen's Plea Hearing Delayed: Age Verification and Translation Hurdles

A planned guilty plea by a 14-year-old boy was stalled in juvenile court due to hitches with translation services and age documentation. The teen faces multiple felonies, allegedly sexually assaulting two Omaha women last year. However, the plea hearing was delayed as the court grapples with determining the teenager's exact age and ensuring effective translation services for his mother.

Teen's Age Documentation and Translation Services: A Legal Hurdle

The case encountered unexpected hitches due to difficulties in verifying the teenager's age, a factor of paramount importance under state law. According to Nebraska law, individuals under 14 cannot be prosecuted as adults, making the establishment of the defendant's age crucial to the proceedings. Born outside U.S. borders, the teenager lacks a birth certificate, complicating the process. However, school records and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrival record suggest he was born in August 2009.

Efforts by prosecutors to confirm the teenager's age by reaching out to his home country's consulate have proven fruitless. Adding another layer of complexity, the court requires an in-person interpreter for the teen's mother, a Swahili speaker, to ensure she comprehends the proceedings. Without such an interpreter, the plea hearing cannot proceed.

Teen Faces Multiple Felony Charges

The teen, who was 13 at the time of the alleged assaults, faces a dozen felony charges. The charges include two counts of first-degree sexual assault. The defense attorney stated plans for the teen to plead guilty to four of the charges. The teenager has been in custody at the Douglas County Youth Center since his arrest, and his stay has been punctuated by involvement in several fights.

Possible Juvenile Court Jurisdiction and Therapeutic Programs

If the case is adjudicated in Juvenile Court, jurisdiction over the teen could extend until he turns 19. Furthermore, the teen could be considered for commitment to therapeutic residential programs designed specifically for sexually offending youths. Such programs aim to rehabilitate youths and reduce the chances of repeating the offense. The court's decision on how to proceed with the case is eagerly anticipated, with implications for the lives of all involved and the broader community.