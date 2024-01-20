Teen Reynaldo Amaya Jr. Indicted on Aggravated Assault Charges

Reynaldo Jesus Amaya Jr., a 16-year-old male from Douglas, finds himself in the throes of the law, indicted on state felony charges connected to a domestic violence incident. The teenager’s indictment follows an aggravated assault using a handgun, with the case now attracting the attention of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS).

Domestic Violence Charges

The incident that has resulted in Amaya’s prosecution revolves around his alleged use of a Glock 9mm handgun. The county grand jury indictment suggests the young man utilized the firearm to place a victim, known only as RA, under reasonable fear of impending physical harm, a serious offense categorized under Arizona's domestic violence statute. Furthermore, Amaya is charged with resisting arrest and a felony disorderly conduct involving RA and another victim, KM. Interestingly, the disorderly conduct charge against KM does not fall under the domestic violence statute, adding another layer to the complex case.

A Federal Writ and a Sealed Case

Amaya’s case took an unexpected turn after he was taken into custody by the USMS following a writ issued by a federal court. This development has caused a temporary halt in the state case, with the pretrial conference originally scheduled for January 16 being rescheduled to February 12. The federal case against Amaya is sealed, meaning no information can be accessed without a court order. As it stands, the specifics of the federal case remain shrouded in mystery.

Next Steps in the Proceedings

Amaya, who was booked by the Douglas Police Department on November 28, 2023, and later arraigned in Cochise County Superior Court in December, now waits for the rescheduled pretrial conference. It is expected that he will be returned to the county jail in time for the proceedings. As the wheels of justice continue to turn, his future hangs in the balance, with the state and potentially federal charges poised to determine his fate.