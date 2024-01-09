Teenager Adamu Hama Accused of Theft Faces Trial in Lagos

In the bustling city of Lagos, an 18-year-old, Adamu Hama, found himself facing the stern gaze of justice at the Tinubu Magistrates’ Court. The young man has been accused of a grand theft, involving 50 cartons of various types of motor batteries, amounting to an enormous total of N2,370,600. The alleged incident occurred on December 27, 2023, in the busy avenues of Dosumu Street Idumota on Lagos Island, with the stolen commodities belonging to one Muritala Jimoh.

An Alleged Crime and Its Ramifications

Inspector Ajaga Agboko, the official prosecutor, has charged Hama with both conspiracy and stealing. These charges, Agboko maintains, are clear violations of Sections 411, 280 (1), and 287 (5) (a) (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015. The severity of these accusations could potentially see Hama face significant penalties if found guilty.

Hama’s Plea and Bail

Despite the grave allegations, Hama has staunchly maintained his innocence. In the face of the charges, he has pleaded not guilty. The court, under the watchful eyes of Magistrate Martins Ewumi, took note of his plea. In a move that may bring Hama some relief, Magistrate Ewumi has granted him bail. The bail sum was set at N500,000, accompanied by the requirement of two sureties matching the same sum.

Case Adjournment

As the court session concluded, it was announced that the case has been adjourned. The next mention of this case will be on January 16, 2024. Until then, Hama, his counsel, and the prosecution will have time to prepare their respective arguments. As the case unfolds further, it will be closely watched by those seeking justice for Muritala Jimoh and those who support Hama’s claims of innocence.