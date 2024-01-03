Teen Jailed for Snapchat-Distracted Driving Resulting in Serious Injury

On September 24, 2022, an incident that sent shockwaves through the local community took place. Connor Brian, a teenager at the time, was involved in a high-speed collision after opening a Snapchat message seconds before the crash. The unfortunate event unfolded when Brian, driving a Honda Civic, was speeding at a terrifying speed of approximately 80mph, resulting in a dire collision with a taxi.

The Aftermath of the Crash

The taxi was driven by one Andrew Clark, who bore the brunt of the collision. Clark was placed into a coma and had to undergo emergency surgery immediately after the accident. The aftermath of this incident was a three-week hospitalization period for Clark, who experienced severe hallucinations and had to relearn fundamental movements such as sitting, standing, and walking.

The Impact on Andrew Clark

The accident took a significant toll on Clark’s mental health, causing him to develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The court heard chilling accounts of how Brian had been at a local club before the crash, with passengers in his car pleading with him to slow down due to his high speed. These pleas fell on deaf ears, as Brian’s dangerous driving was also witnessed by other drivers on the road.

The Sentence

Despite having consumed alcohol earlier in the evening, a blood sample showed that Brian was under the legal limit. He pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving at the earliest opportunity. The Leeds Crown Court, recognizing the severity of the incident, sentenced Brian to 30 months in prison and banned him from driving for four years and three months.

This incident serves as a stern reminder of the potential consequences of distracted driving and the permanent impact it can have on the lives of innocent people. It underscores the need for responsible driving and the constant vigilance required when behind the wheel.