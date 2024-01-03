Teen Charged with Murder: Connor Castillo’s Trial Set for May

In the solemn halls of Sebastian County Circuit Court, a date has been set for the trial of a 15-year-old, Connor Castillo. Accused of a violent act that echoes the grim reality of gun violence in our society, Castillo is set to face a jury during the week of May 13. The charges are grave: one count of first-degree murder and another of first-degree battery.

Arraignment and Plea

A sense of tension hung in the air as December 13 saw Castillo’s arraignment. The court, on his behalf, entered a plea of not guilty. Carrying the weight of the accusations, Judge Gunner DeLay set Castillo’s bond at a hefty sum of $250,000.

The Incident: A Night to Remember

The incident that landed Castillo in the heart of this legal whirlwind took place at a residence located at 1449 N. 36th St. on December 6. Police arrived at the scene to find two juveniles riddled with gunshot wounds, a horrifying tableau of a night that went horribly wrong. One victim, a 15-year-old identified only as B.S., tragically lost his life after being rushed to Mercy Hospital. The other victim, a 12-year-old identified as N.E., was fortunate to sustain only non-life-threatening injuries.

The Arrest: Swift Action

On the night of the shooting, the police acted swiftly and apprehended Castillo, who now faces the prospect of a jury trial in May. As the wheels of justice begin to turn, the case stands as an ominous reminder of the persistent issue of gun violence, particularly involving juveniles, that continues to plague our society.