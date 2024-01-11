en English
Courts & Law

Tatahda Ferguson Seeks Protection with TRO Against Estranged Husband Darnell ‘SuperChef’ Ferguson

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:44 pm EST
Tatahda Ferguson Seeks Protection with TRO Against Estranged Husband Darnell ‘SuperChef’ Ferguson

In a twist of events, Tatahda Ferguson, the estranged wife of famed Louisville chef Darnell ‘SuperChef’ Ferguson, has taken legal action against him, filing a temporary restraining order (TRO) in Louisville, Kentucky. This move is aimed at protecting herself and their three children from the embattled chef. The TRO was filed just a day before Darnell’s arrest on charges of domestic violence.

Escalation to a Legal Battle

The TRO demands that Darnell maintain distance from Tatahda’s workplace, home, and their children’s school. It also pushes for temporary custody and child support for Tatahda. The documents filed reveal that Darnell allegedly entered Tatahda’s home without consent on January 2nd. Tatahda claims that Darnell’s ire was kindled when he found another man in the house and his calls went unanswered, leading him to damage her property and physically assault her.

Darnell’s Plea and Bail Release

Darnell has responded to the criminal charges by pleading not guilty. Following his arrest, Darnell was released on bail after posting a $10,000 bond. This incident adds to the legal troubles of the former Louisville restaurant owner and celebrity chef, who is also facing charges of burglary, strangulation, and theft.

A History of Restraining Orders

This isn’t the first time Tatahda has sought legal protection from Darnell. It was reported that in July, Tatahda had filed another restraining order against Darnell following his aggressive reaction to her divorce request. Allegedly, Darnell had gone to the extent of tracking her car, confiscating her phone, and even hiring a private investigator. However, this earlier case was dismissed due to an agreed order.

The preliminary hearing for the current protection order is scheduled for January 17th, promising further developments in this high-stakes domestic saga involving a figure as public as ‘SuperChef’ Darnell Ferguson.

Courts & Law Crime United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

