Tanzania's Judiciary Takes Action for Criminal Justice System Improvement

In a concerted move towards improving Tanzania's criminal justice system, the nation's judiciary has taken steps to implement the recommendations of a commission established by President Samia Suluhu Hassan. The Chief Justice of Tanzania, Professor Ibrahim Juma, made the announcement during the Law Day celebration in Dodoma. A special committee, helmed by Court of Appeal Justice Dr. Gerald Ndika, has been formed to review the report of the commission and strategize its implementation.

Improving the Criminal Justice System

The committee identified a total of 24 key areas needing improvement - 18 pertaining to the judiciary itself, and the remaining six affecting other stakeholders in the criminal justice system. A significant point of discussion was the need for integrating Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to enhance the delivery of justice services. The Chief Justice underlined the importance of ICT in bolstering the efficiency and effectiveness of justice delivery.

One of the major steps towards this goal is the integration of the judiciary's Case Management System with other systems in the criminal justice sphere. This is aimed at facilitating better information exchange among the different stakeholders, thus improving the overall functioning of the system.

Infrastructure and Interdepartmental Cooperation

Attorney General Dr. Eliezer Feleshi has called for government support in improving the infrastructure required for justice delivery. He underscored the criticality of interdepartmental cooperation between his office and the judiciary in fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities. The Attorney General also highlighted the positive impact of Integrated Centres built in Ilemela Mwanza and Arusha.

These centres, he pointed out, have already demonstrated benefits, and urged for continued support and cooperation from citizens and stakeholders alike. The ongoing improvements to the criminal justice system represent an integral part of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's broader initiative to reform Tanzania's civil justice system.

Creating an Investor-friendly Legal Environment

President Hassan's comprehensive plan includes a focus on expediting commercial cases and aligning the legal framework with Tanzania's investment ambitions. She has expressed concerns regarding delays and procedural barriers in commercial litigation, emphasizing the crucial role of speedy resolution in commercial disputes.

The government's approach includes enhancing infrastructure, implementing digital systems, boosting judicial manpower, and utilizing substantial World Bank loans specifically allocated for judiciary improvement. These efforts have been commended by various stakeholders, including the Chief Justice and Attorney General, marking a significant stride towards creating a more investor-friendly legal environment in Tanzania.