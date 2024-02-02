Tanzanian President Advocates for Swift Commercial Case Resolution to Attract Investment

Tanzanian President, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, has put forth a comprehensive plan to reform Tanzania's civil justice system, focusing particularly on the expedited resolution of commercial cases and realigning the legal framework to meet the nation's growing investment aspirations. Recognizing the concerns around delays and procedural challenges hampering commercial litigation, she underlined the adverse impact they have on investment and stressed the crucial role of swift resolution in commercial disputes in enhancing Tanzania's international competitiveness.

The Government's Approach

To address these challenges, she outlined the government's multi-pronged strategy, which includes initiatives to increase judicial workforce, implement digital systems, and upgrade infrastructure. Both the Chief Justice and Attorney General commended these developments and emphasized the need for accessible and timely legal assistance.

Emphasizing Arbitration

Additionally, Dr. Samia commended the judiciary for its efforts in reducing case backlogs and stressed the importance of arbitration. She called on the Ministers of the Office of the President, Public Service Management, and Good Governance, as well as the Minister of Constitution and Legal Affairs to put into practice the recommendations of the Chief Justice of Tanzania on the integration of ICT systems in criminal justice institutions.

Efficient ICT Systems

The President also highlighted the need for efficient ICT systems to increase effectiveness and eliminate non-cooperative systems. She urged judges and magistrates to continue resorting to arbitration for resolving various disputes, saving precious time. She also encouraged stakeholders in the justice sector to engage with the Tanzanian court to understand the improvements and the role of ICT in the justice system.

Addressing Commercial Cases

Furthermore, Dr. Samia underscored the importance of promptly addressing commercial cases to foster economic growth, and the need to focus on the rights of claimants, given that complaints about prolonged cases remain. Lastly, she reminded judges and magistrates to deliver judgments fairly, underscoring the court's fundamental role in dispensing justice.