Courts & Law

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji Seeks Bail in Money Laundering Case

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:36 pm EST
Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji Seeks Bail in Money Laundering Case

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, a prominent leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, has recently sought bail from a city court in Chennai. This development comes in relation to a money laundering case for which Balaji was arrested last year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The hearing, initially scheduled under Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, has now been postponed to January 8th due to a request from ED’s counsel N Ramesh for additional time to file a counter affidavit against Balaji’s bail plea.

Untraceable Ill-Gotten Income?

In his petition, Balaji put forth the argument that the ED has failed to trace any ill-gotten income that could be directly linked to him. He asserts that his income originates solely from sources that he has openly disclosed. Furthermore, Balaji contends that the ED lacks valid documentation to justify their investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Link to Appointments Scam?

Despite Balaji’s claims, the ED remains steadfast in its belief that there may be a connection between Balaji’s income and an appointments scam. This suspicion forms the basis of their pursuit of the case under PMLA. Balaji, during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime, was allegedly involved in a cash-for-jobs scam. This led to his arrest under the PMLA by the ED on June 14 at his residence in Chennai.

Third Attempt at Bail

This marks Balaji’s third attempt at seeking bail. His previous two attempts at securing bail from the Principal Sessions court were unsuccessful, and his plea for bail on medical grounds was dismissed by the Madras High Court. Following the direction of the Supreme Court, Balaji has approached the Principal Sessions court once more, hoping to secure his release.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

