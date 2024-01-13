en English
Business

Taft Law Firm Sues Arkham Tower Over Building Maintenance and Asbestos Issue

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:22 pm EST
In a recent legal development, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP has launched a lawsuit against Arkham Tower LLC, a subsidiary of Stratacache Inc. The law firm, a tenant of the Stratacache Tower since 2010, alleges a failure on Arkham’s part to adequately maintain and manage the building at 40 N. Main St.

Continuous Maintenance Issues

In its complaint filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, Taft highlights a series of ongoing issues, chiefly HVAC and plumbing problems, attributed to the building’s “degraded physical condition.” Despite assurances from Arkham that these concerns would be addressed, the problems have persisted, prompting Taft to seek legal recourse.

Renovation Efforts Thwarted

Taft’s lawsuit also brings into focus the firm’s contention that Arkham has impeded renovation efforts, particularly by refusing to remove asbestos in line with expert advice. The law firm alleges that Arkham’s proposed asbestos mitigation strategy falls short of meeting the standards set by OSHA and EPA, posing a significant health risk.

Claims and Counterclaims

Arkham, under the leadership of Stratacache CEO Chris Riegel, acquired and renamed the tower in 2019. Riegel has expressed disappointment over the lawsuit, maintaining that the safety of the tower’s occupants is a top priority. He pointed out that Taft renewed its lease in 2021 and 2023. However, Taft argues that Arkham has breached the lease agreement and is seeking a court order for asbestos removal, maintenance to keep the office space at a “Class A” level, and punitive damages exceeding $25,000.

Despite these allegations, Riegel asserts that Arkham has fulfilled all its legal and regulatory obligations. He also highlighted the significant investment Arkham has already made in the renovation project. The unfolding legal drama between two prominent entities underlines the importance of adherence to safety standards in maintaining commercial properties, and the potential consequences of perceived neglect.

Business Courts & Law
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

