T.C. Wheelers Pizzeria Settles Anti-Trans Harassment Case with $25K Compensation

In a landmark judgement, T.C. Wheelers Bar and Pizzeria, a popular eatery renowned for its specialty pizzas and unique gluten-free crusts, has been directed to compensate a former transgender employee, Quinn Gambino, with a sum of $25,000. This ruling comes as a settlement over allegations of ongoing anti-trans harassment that Gambino was subjected to during his tenure at the pizzeria.

The Harassment and Resignation

Quinn Gambino, who identifies as a transgender man, reported enduring continuous harassment at the workplace. He faced offensive remarks about his transgender status and intrusive questions about his genitalia. This hostile environment eventually led Gambino to resign from his position at T.C. Wheelers Bar and Pizzeria.

The Court's Decree

The court issued a three-year decree requiring the pizzeria to pay Gambino for back pay and compensatory damages. Additionally, the decree mandates T.C. Wheelers to enforce equal employment policies, thereby ensuring that all employees are treated fairly, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation.

Preventing Future Harassment

As part of the settlement, T.C. Wheelers has committed to preventing future harassment. The pizzeria is required to hire an independent human resources monitor and provide anti-discrimination training to all its staff members. The pizzeria is also obligated to report back to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on its compliance with the decree’s terms and conditions.