Suspect in Douglas Church Arson Awaits Competency Ruling for Trial

Eric Ridenour, the suspect in the arson of two historic churches in Douglas, Arizona, has declared his readiness for trial at the Tucson Federal Courthouse. However, a crucial decision on his mental competency to stand trial hangs in the balance. The case takes on a complex hue due to Ridenour’s religious beliefs, with prosecutors alleging his actions were driven by a perceived violation of God’s law.

Ridenour’s Beliefs and Motives

The prosecutors contend that Ridenour committed the arson because one church had a female pastor and the other had a gay pastor. These circumstances, Ridenour believed, were contrary to God’s law. He now faces both arson and hate crime charges, with the gravity of his alleged actions underlined by the historic nature of the churches involved.

Self-representation and Mental Fitness

Ridenour has expressed his intent to represent himself in court, with a professional lawyer rendered available for advice. However, a psychological evaluation has cast doubts on his mental fitness for trial. The evaluating doctor has suggested that Ridenour’s claims of communication with God could be indicative of grandiosity, delusion, and incompetence for trial.

Awaiting Judge’s Decision

Given these concerns, Federal Judge Scott Rash has ordered a new hearing with the doctor to clarify these comments before issuing a formal ruling on Ridenour’s competency. This hearing is expected to take place later in the month, promising a crucial turning point in an already remarkable case.