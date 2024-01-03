Supreme Criminal Appeals Court Rejects Woman’s Appeal in Police Assault Case

In a recent turn of events, a woman’s plea to overturn her conviction for assaulting police officers has been dismissed by the Supreme Criminal Appeals Court. The court upheld the original verdict, which found her guilty of physically assaulting law enforcement personnel, using violence and force, and publicly verbalizing abuse towards them.

Incident Leading to Conviction

The incident that led to her conviction involved her kicking a policeman in the groin, causing temporary incapacitation. This action was deemed severe enough to warrant legal action, leading to charges being filed against her. The court’s decision to uphold the conviction underscores the seriousness of such offenses.

Other Recent Assault Cases

In a related vein, cases of assault have been making headlines across the globe. A North Carolina Pastor, Dwayne Waden, was arrested for physically assaulting a McDonald’s employee, allegedly in defense of his wife who was being disrespected. The incident resulted in injuries to the co-worker, and charges of assault and battery have been lodged against Waden, with a court hearing set for Jan. 22.

Meanwhile, American citizen Sarah Krivanek faces deportation from Russia after being sentenced to 15 months in prison. Krivanek was charged with assaulting her Russian partner, a claim she refutes, asserting she was defending herself in a domestic violence situation. The case is one of several involving US citizens sentenced to prison terms in Russia in recent years.

Dismissal of Wrongful Death Claims

In an unrelated case, a federal judge dismissed a wrongful death claim brought by Sandra Garza, the partner of late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, against former President Donald Trump and two others accused of assaulting Sicknick during the Capitol riot. The judge ruled that Garza lacked standing to bring the claim because she was not Sicknick’s spouse or domestic partner. However, Garza’s civil suit against Trump, Khater, and Tanios for civil conspiracy to interfere with civil rights will continue. Khater pleaded guilty to assaulting officers and was sentenced to 80 months in prison, while Tanios pleaded guilty to lesser misdemeanor counts.