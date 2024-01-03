Supreme Court’s Intervention Sought in Texas Border Dispute: A Week in Legal News

In a series of significant developments impacting the legal community and public policy, AffiniPay, a tech firm, has launched a web-based solution intended to streamline cash flow management for attorneys. This innovation is set to enhance financial operations within the legal sector. Meanwhile, a controversial verdict by the Fifth Circuit Court in Texas, favoring the state’s abortion ban over federal law, has sparked questions about the Supremacy Clause’s application. This decision has prompted the federal government to seek the Supreme Court’s intervention concerning Texas’s efforts to enact its own border policy.

Supreme Court Intervention in Texas Border Policy Dispute

The Biden administration recently requested the Supreme Court to authorize emergency action, permitting federal agents to bypass the razor wire barriers Texas installed along its border. These barriers, part of a $9 billion border security initiative named Operation Lone Star, have been preventing border agents from accessing migrants entering the U.S. via the Southwest border, thereby hindering their ability to apprehend and inspect these migrants under federal law. The Fifth Circuit issued an injunction prohibiting border patrol agents from disrupting Texas’s wire barriers, a move that the Biden administration argues violates the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause by favoring state law over federal law.

Legal Battle over Border Security Measures

This request to the Supreme Court marks the latest in an ongoing legal battle between the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Texas over border security measures. Texas had previously sued the administration in October over the destruction of over 29 miles of wire set up to prevent illegal crossings. The federal government contends that border patrol agents must apprehend migrants once they are on U.S. soil and that the wire barriers are impeding their ability to patrol the border effectively. This ongoing dispute also includes a lawsuit over Texas’s construction of a buoy barrier in the Rio Grande River to halt illegal crossings.

Additional Legal Developments

In other legal news, Tom Girardi, a former attorney known for his role in ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ has been declared fit to stand trial, transitioning him from a reality TV personality to a defendant in a legal battle. A former bankruptcy judge is also under scrutiny for alleged ethical misconduct for actions supposedly favoring a lawyer in a secretive relationship. Lastly, law professors are uniting to develop policies concerning the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the legal field, addressing the potential implications of AI technology on the practice of law.