en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Supreme Court’s Intervention Sought in Texas Border Dispute: A Week in Legal News

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:46 am EST
Supreme Court’s Intervention Sought in Texas Border Dispute: A Week in Legal News

In a series of significant developments impacting the legal community and public policy, AffiniPay, a tech firm, has launched a web-based solution intended to streamline cash flow management for attorneys. This innovation is set to enhance financial operations within the legal sector. Meanwhile, a controversial verdict by the Fifth Circuit Court in Texas, favoring the state’s abortion ban over federal law, has sparked questions about the Supremacy Clause’s application. This decision has prompted the federal government to seek the Supreme Court’s intervention concerning Texas’s efforts to enact its own border policy.

Supreme Court Intervention in Texas Border Policy Dispute

The Biden administration recently requested the Supreme Court to authorize emergency action, permitting federal agents to bypass the razor wire barriers Texas installed along its border. These barriers, part of a $9 billion border security initiative named Operation Lone Star, have been preventing border agents from accessing migrants entering the U.S. via the Southwest border, thereby hindering their ability to apprehend and inspect these migrants under federal law. The Fifth Circuit issued an injunction prohibiting border patrol agents from disrupting Texas’s wire barriers, a move that the Biden administration argues violates the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause by favoring state law over federal law.

Legal Battle over Border Security Measures

This request to the Supreme Court marks the latest in an ongoing legal battle between the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Texas over border security measures. Texas had previously sued the administration in October over the destruction of over 29 miles of wire set up to prevent illegal crossings. The federal government contends that border patrol agents must apprehend migrants once they are on U.S. soil and that the wire barriers are impeding their ability to patrol the border effectively. This ongoing dispute also includes a lawsuit over Texas’s construction of a buoy barrier in the Rio Grande River to halt illegal crossings.

Additional Legal Developments

In other legal news, Tom Girardi, a former attorney known for his role in ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ has been declared fit to stand trial, transitioning him from a reality TV personality to a defendant in a legal battle. A former bankruptcy judge is also under scrutiny for alleged ethical misconduct for actions supposedly favoring a lawyer in a secretive relationship. Lastly, law professors are uniting to develop policies concerning the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the legal field, addressing the potential implications of AI technology on the practice of law.

0
Courts & Law United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wisconsin Governor Revamps Criminal Justice Council, Advocates for Absentee Ballots

By Saboor Bayat

Delaware Court Sheds Light on Disputes from Stock Purchase Agreement

By Dil Bar Irshad

Navigating Court Dates in Arizona: An Insight into the Justice System

By BNN Correspondents

High-Stakes Legal Challenges Set to Reshape Silicon Valley in 2024

By Ebenezer Mensah

Chester Residents Invited to Contribute to Local Police Budget Survey ...
@Law · 24 mins
Chester Residents Invited to Contribute to Local Police Budget Survey ...
heart comment 0
Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District Seeks to Fill Vacancy

By BNN Correspondents

Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District Seeks to Fill Vacancy
Social Media Surveillance by Law Enforcement Raises Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Social Media Surveillance by Law Enforcement Raises Concerns
California’s New Housing Bills Set to Address Long-Term Housing Shortage

By Dil Bar Irshad

California's New Housing Bills Set to Address Long-Term Housing Shortage
Kamloops RCMP: A Lifeline in the Opioid Crisis

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Kamloops RCMP: A Lifeline in the Opioid Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
58 seconds
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
1 min
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
2 mins
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
2 mins
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
3 mins
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
3 mins
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
3 mins
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
3 mins
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
Luke Littler: The Young Prodigy Redefining the World of Darts
3 mins
Luke Littler: The Young Prodigy Redefining the World of Darts
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
18 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
33 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app