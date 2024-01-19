Supreme Court's Decision Raises Concerns Over Worksite Safety and Legal Responsibilities in Construction

The Supreme Court of Canada, in a landmark case involving the City of Sudbury and Interpaving, a construction company, has significantly broadened the definition of 'employer' within the construction sector. This ruling now holds project owners liable for the safety of contractor's workers and has sparked concerns surrounding worksite safety and legal responsibilities.

Case Background

In 2015, the City of Sudbury commissioned Interpaving as the primary contractor for a construction project, during which an Interpaving employee operating a road grader fatally struck a pedestrian. The consequential legal debate revolved around whether or not the city could be classified as an employer under the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA).

A Split Decision, An Unresolved Issue

The Supreme Court delivered a split decision (4-4), affirming the Court of Appeal's judgment that the city was indeed an employer under the OHSA. However, the case has been returned to a lower court to address remaining issues, including whether the city exhibited due diligence. This decision could potentially burden project owners with additional responsibilities and obligations concerning their projects, mandating them to ensure compliance with Occupational Health and Safety obligations.

Repercussions and Recommendations

Luiza Vikhnovich, a legal expert from Sherrard Kuzz, underscores the uncertainty this decision generates. She views it as an impetus for companies to re-examine their safety and management systems. Vikhnovich advises companies to conduct hazard assessments, validate contractors' qualifications, and maintain a firm grip over projects to guarantee compliance with safety regulations. Her suggestions imply that a proactive approach in these areas could play a pivotal role in establishing a due diligence defense.

The Supreme Court's decision has sparked discussions about the need for a unified understanding and systemic response to address the paradigm shifts in the industry. As owners and contractors now grapple with new responsibilities and standards, the verdict brings forth the pressing need for firms to adapt to the evolving landscape of worksite safety and legal obligations.