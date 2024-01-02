Supreme Court Upholds Privacy and Property Rights in Landmark California Cases

Yesterday, the Supreme Court announced pivotal rulings in two separate California cases, both centering on the tenets of private property and privacy rights. The decisions in these cases underscore the Court’s libertarian inclination and its dedication to upholding these rights against government encroachment.

Unanimous Ruling Upholds Privacy Rights

In the first case, the Court delivered a unanimous ruling favoring a California motorist, Arthur Lange. Lange’s privacy was infringed when an officer, without a warrant, intruded into his garage to issue a citation for drunk driving. The justices highlighted the necessity for police to secure a warrant before entering a residence or driveway, barring emergency circumstances or if they are in the immediate pursuit of a fleeing criminal.

Striking Down a Labor Rule: A Setback for Union Organizing

The second case witnessed the Court, in a split 6-3 decision, invalidating a California labor regulation that permitted union organizers to enter private farmland to converse with workers. The Court argued that the rule signified a physical seizure of property without just compensation, infringing on property rights safeguarded by the 5th Amendment.

The judgment against the ‘right of access’ regulation is seen as a stumbling block for union organization, particularly impacting farmworkers, a significant number of whom are Latinx and migrant workers.

Implications of the Rulings

These cases spotlight the Court’s libertarian leanings, emphasizing its commitment to preserving property and privacy rights from governmental intrusion. The rulings will likely have lasting implications, shaping legal precedents and influencing future policy decisions.