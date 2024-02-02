Supreme Court to Review AAP's Plea for Fresh Chandigarh Mayoral Polls

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear a plea by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor, Kuldeep Kumar, challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court's decision to deny interim relief for a request to conduct fresh mayoral elections in Chandigarh. The plea follows AAP's defeat in the recent mayoral elections where BJP's Manoj Sonkar won with 16 votes, as opposed to the 12 votes received by the Congress-AAP candidate, Kuldeep Kumar.

Background of the Case

The AAP, unhappy with the election outcome, sought judicial intervention for a rerun of the elections. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court did not issue an interim order supporting their plea. The case has now escalated to the Supreme Court for review and judgement on whether new elections should be conducted.

Allegations of Electoral Fraud

The AAP alleged tampering with ballot papers and requested fresh polls under the supervision of a retired judge. The matter was adjourned until February 26 in the high court, and the petitioner also sought an investigation by an independent agency into alleged fraud during the election process. Kumar challenged the high court’s refusal to stay the election or restrain the mayor from taking office, accusing the returning officer of tampering with the voting process.

Next Steps in the Legal Process

The high court admitted Kumar’s plea and granted three weeks to the Chandigarh administration and other parties to file their responses, scheduling the next hearing for February 26. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for councillor Kuldeep Kumar, submitted that the returning officer was caught on video smudging the ballots. The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud. The Supreme Court has agreed to list the matter for further consideration.