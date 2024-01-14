en English
Courts & Law

Supreme Court to Hear Cases That Could Undermine Federal Agencies’ Authority

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:20 am EST
On the stage of American judicial discourse, the Supreme Court will entertain oral arguments on Wednesday in a series of cases, the outcome of which could significantly constrain the authority of federal agencies. The cases pivot around the doctrine of Chevron deference, a legal principle that has become a linchpin in the functioning of the federal government but has also sparked a contentious debate on constitutional fidelity.

The Principle and the Controversy

The doctrine of Chevron deference mandates courts to yield to a federal agency’s interpretation of ambiguous laws within its jurisdiction, provided the interpretation is not unreasonable. However, this principle has come under fire, with critics arguing it undermines the Constitution by allowing federal agencies to impose financial burdens on citizens without explicit legislative authorization.

The Constitutional Dilemma

At the heart of the issue lies the question of the government’s alignment with the Constitution. Critics contend that the dependency on Chevron deference indicates a dissonance between the actions of the government and the foundational principles of the Constitution. They argue that by enabling agencies to exercise vast discretion scarcely restricted by Congress, Chevron deference offends the fabric of the Constitution and violates the Administrative Procedure Act of 1946.

The Implications of Repealing Chevron Deference

Should the Supreme Court decide to do away with Chevron deference, it would catalyze a seismic shift in the dynamics of governance. It would necessitate greater involvement from Congress in penning regulations, thereby restoring a balance of power between the legislative and executive branches. The debate over Chevron deference, thus, underscores the tension between modern governance practices and constitutional fidelity, casting a spotlight on the government’s ability to address significant issues.

Courts & Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

